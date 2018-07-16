Jennifer Charlesworth is B.C.’s third Representative for Children and Youth. (InWithForward)

B.C. MLAs choose new children’s watchdog

Jennifer Charlesworth has worked in government, social services

A committee of MLAs has selected B.C.’s third Representative for Children and Youth, a veteran of the B.C. government who went on to a career in social services.

An all-party committee announced the selection of Jennifer Charlesworth on Monday, after sorting through 40 applications for the job of independent officer overseeing the children and family development ministry.

Charlesworth replaces Bernard Richard, who retired in June after 14 months on the job. He replaced Mary Ellen Terpel-Lafond, who was appointed to the newly created office in 2006.

RELATED: Children’s watchdog resigns after a year and a half

“Dr. Charlesworth has extensive and broad experience in the social services sector in all parts of B.C. and beyond,” said Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons, who chaired the selection committee.

Charlesworth worked in front-line child welfare, social policy and executive roles in the B.C. government from 1980 to 1992, including during the formation of the children and families ministry. She left government in 1997 to complete her PhD at the University of Victoria.

After serving as executive director of the Federation of Community Social Services of B.C., Charlesworth was involved in a review of child and youth residential care. In 2017 she joined InWithForward, a social research and development collective.

Previous story
Indigenous housing providers worried Liberal proposals could put families on the streets
Next story
Hundreds of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

Just Posted

Trinity Western University players help Canada to second medal ever at Pan Am Cup

With the medal, Canadian team also qualifies for the 2019 Pan American Games

VIDEO: Langley hospital history recovered

After 16 years in storage, LMH memorial plaques added to museum in time for 70th anniversary party

Aldergrove Fair Days gets ‘Down on the Farm’

Something for everyone at the 106th annual Aldergrove Fair

Controversial Langley condo development earns Advance reporter national accolades

Matthew Claxton’s coverage of the Murrayville House condo saga won a national award.

Heat warning issued for Metro Vancouver

Inland areas expect to hit at least 26 degrees for daytime highs

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Aldergrove Youth Soccer registration underway

Kids from U11 to U18 need to register so that teams can be formed, games organized

B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

Filming mob movie in downtown Vernon, B.C.

Aldergrove ‘hoops’ boys raise cash

Successful fundraiser for the Aldergrove boys’ basketball team

Otter Co-op’s CEO top of the class

Jack Nicholson receives 2018 B.C. CEO Award in the Large Company category

Critics claim Trump “defended a tyrant”

Trump questions US intel, not Putin, on Russia 2016 meddling

B.C. MLAs choose new children’s watchdog

Jennifer Charlesworth has worked in government, social services

B.C. reporter calls out immigration photo on social media as fake news

A Vancouver reporter is calling out a British politician for spreading fake news

Hundreds of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

Out of 1,773 glaciers, 1,353 shrank significantly between 2000 and 2016

Most Read