On Oct.12, 30-year-old Johnathon Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, faced additional charges of accessing, possessing and making or publishing child pornography. (Submitted)

B.C. nanny facing new charges of child pornography

Offence in Saanich in 2017 leads to new charges

A nanny charged with sex-related offences against children in Saanich and Saanichton, is now facing additional charges of accessing, possessing and making or publishing child pornography.

According to court records, the additional charges were laid against Johnathon Lee Robichaud on Oct.12, in relation to an incident in Saanich in May 2017.

Robichaud, 30, is from Central Saanich. He was arrested in September following an investigation that began after a parent reported to Saanich Police that her two sons, under the age of 10, may be victims of sexual offences.

The investigation led to charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Police said at the time that detectives uncovered a significant amount of images and videos containing sexually-explicit material involving children. They identified an additional victim and the possibility that there may be more child victims who had not yet come forward.

Shortly after charges were laid, police set up a dedicated information line specific to the investigation, asking anyone whose child had been alone with Robichaud to contact them.

Robichaud was released on conditions to not be in contact with children under the age of 16, not to attend recreation centres, daycares, schools, churches, parks or any other place a child under the age of 16 could reasonably be.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct.17.

Robichaud has lived in the Greater Victoria area for a significant period of time and has had various employment and volunteer opportunities, including youth groups, church groups, child care facilities and before-after school programs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police department at 250-475-4756.

 

