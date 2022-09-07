A nurse in Nanaimo served a voluntary one-week suspension for falsifying vaccine records and supplying edible cannabis products to a senior, outside the senior’s health plan. (Photo from Wikimedia Commons).

A nurse in Nanaimo served a voluntary one-week suspension for falsifying vaccine records and supplying edible cannabis products to a senior, outside the senior’s health plan. (Photo from Wikimedia Commons).

B.C. nurse suspended for faking COVID vaccine records, giving cannabis edible to senior

Jeremiah Isaksen serves voluntary suspension in agreement with B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives

A B.C. organization regulating nurses has disciplined a nurse who gave a false representation of his vaccine status and supplied unprescribed cannabis to a senior.

In a notice, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives said on Sunday, Sept. 4, that an inquiry committee panel reached a consent agreement with Jeremiah Isaksen of Nanaimo in relation to incidents in 2021 and 2022 in the course of his employment as a community health nurse working with a high-risk population.

The health regulator said the nurse “requested that a coworker create false vaccination records for him and said … on social media that the COVID-19 vaccine was unnecessary, unsafe, and possibly lethal.” He is also said to have provided an elder with edible cannabis products, even though it wasn’t part of the elder’s health-care plan.

The nurse voluntarily agreed to a one-week suspension and “review informed consent and complete a course on ethics,” the notice said. He will also discuss what he has learned with a BCCNM practice consultant.

The committee said it is satisfied the measures will protect the public, the notice stated.

BCCNM’s function is to provide protections to the public by regulating licensed practical nurses, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and midwives.

READ ALSO: 4th COVID vaccine doses to roll out in B.C.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Coronavirus

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Comments are closed

Previous story
Chilliwack man who killed partner with shotgun pleads guilty in BC Supreme Court
Next story
MPs urge people to speak up on controversial planned Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley riding

Just Posted

The proposed new federal riding of Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley. (Special to The News)
MPs urge people to speak up on controversial planned Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley riding

Sukhman Gill is running for Langley Township council with the Elevate Langley slate. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Candidate wants to represent Langley farmers at Township council

Huge crowds of cars and people are once again expected at the 2022 Cruise-In on Sept. 10 in Aldergrove. (Black Press Media files)
Tips for getting in and around huge Langley car show

Scott Cameron is a candidate for Langley Township council with Elevate Langley. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Golf tourney organizer announces council run with Elevate Langley

Pop-up banner image