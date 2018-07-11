Close to 10,000 divorces a year go through B.C. Supreme Court. (Black Press files)

B.C. online divorce assistant aims to streamline paperwork

Justice ministry plans to expand to applications for protection orders

The B.C. government has opened access to an online divorce assistant to speed up uncontested divorces going through B.C. Supreme Court.

Joint-filed divorces are those where both applicants agree on all family law issues such as child support and division of property. In the first stage of the online filing option, cases that don’t involve children are being accepted.

Cases involving children are to be added in the coming months. In a future phase, the B.C. justice ministry plans to extend it to online filing for protection orders for spouses or children.

The B.C. justice ministry says province handles nearly 10,000 divorces a year, with 30 per cent filed jointly. The online filing system is designed to streamline the complicated paperwork with a step-by-step website, to eliminate filing errors that can result in multiple trips to the court registry.

The assistant is designed to work with a tablet or larger screen, but can be used on a smartphone. Users complete their application and print out the documents for filing at the court registry.

Previous story
TransLink CEO’s pay tops $400K
Next story
VIDEO: Raccoon gang blamed for dozens of Abbotsford cat deaths and injuries

Just Posted

Cruise-in needs volunteers

This year will mark the second time that the Langley Good Times… Continue reading

Olympic torch in limbo

The people at Copperleaf Technologies were understandably pleased that they managed to… Continue reading

Governments pass the buck on marijuana smell

The smell of the marijuana operation owned by Canopy Growth continues to… Continue reading

Apartment residents in Langley endeavour to end hunger

A management company, with properties, in Langley collected more than 4,000 pounds of food in total.

Playoff ready: Langley’s junior lacrosse team heads into the series on a high note

BC Junior Tier 1 lacrosse league playoffs begin thisweek, and the Thunder are pumped.

VIDEO: Langley entices dancers to fresh air venue

Ballroom, Latin, and tango dance are on the agenda for this Friday’s summer swing.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Credit, debit card skimmers found in SkyTrain ticket machines: Transit Police

Transit Police said three machines were found in stations along the Canada Line

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Mick Jagger went to see England and England lost, again

Ironically Jagger released a song last year titled “England Lost” which was about watching England play soccer

Most Read