A western painted turtle is spotted nesting at Buttertubs Marsh, Nanaimo. (Warren Cronan photo)

B.C. painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

The turtle suffered broken legs and was turned in to an Okanagan wildlife group Tuesday

A painted turtle was found in poor condition following what a Coldstream-based wildlife groups called a “cowardly attack” by some kids.

A post on the Wise Wildlife Control Services page said a family found the turtle on the west end of Lakeshore Road and brought it to them on Tuesday.

“Both front legs have been smashed and pulverized as well one rear leg has been broken,” the post said.

“With no front legs this poor turtle could not swim and there was no way he could get away from the cowardly attack; the only way he could move was to try to push himself with his hind legs.”

The group says it has taken the turtle to a veterinarian but “the outcome does not look good.”

Wise Wildlife Control Services said the incident has been reported to the RAPP line.

“We hope that we will be able to catch these individuals.”

All illegal wildlife activity can be reported to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

READ MORE: Kelowna first responders rescue baby ducks from storm drain

READ MORE: Injured pelican found near death in Okanagan released after lengthy rehab

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot
Next story
Eight dead in Langley Lodge ongoing COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

Eight dead in Langley Lodge ongoing COVID-19 outbreak

A total of 50 people, including staff, have been confirmed infected

Dozens of tickets issued in week-long Langley road safety blitz

Three impaired drivers got three-month driving bans

Dementia doesn’t stop and neither does the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Amid COVID-19, Langley residents join the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s online May 31

VIDEO: Langley’s Jeff Ingram is WHL referee of the year

Named recipient of the Allen Paradice memorial trophy

Cab service ‘significantly’ limited in Aldergrove and Langley due to COVID-19

With more taxi drivers off of the roads, wait times have increased for local passengers

Non-medical masks now recommended when distancing not possible: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Snowbirds public affairs officer was killed in a crash in Kamloops

B.C. painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

The turtle suffered broken legs and was turned in to an Okanagan wildlife group Tuesday

48-year-old Maple Ridge pilot ‘unhurt’ after Pitt Lake plane crash, RCMP confirm

A mayday call was received at the Pitt Meadows Airport Tuesday afternoon

‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

Many have taken to Facebook to complain that their vehicles have been targetted during COVID

Family of missing North Delta senior with dementia pleads for public’s help

Police ask residents, businesses to check any unlocked buildings, outbuildings, sheds and vehicles

‘It’s amazing’: Fred Fox blown away as Terry Fox shoes, T-shirt sells out in minutes

Registration for virtual Terry Fox run opens today

Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Program will see government cover 50% of rent

Most Read