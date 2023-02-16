B.C. police apologize after personal info in lost notebook falls into criminal hands

A Victoria police officer’s notebook that was lost in late 2022 contained 50 names and 60 addresses relating to police actions or investigations. The contents were used to conduct an alleged crime in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Information inside a Victoria police officer’s lost notebook was used to commit an alleged but unspecified crime in Saanich, the department announced Thursday (Feb. 16).

The officer lost a notebook, containing 60 names and 50 addresses of Greater Victoria residents, for a five-day period in December and it was not reported at that time, VicPD said in a news release.

The department then launched an investigation after learning this month that contents of the notebook “had been copied and were being circulated among the criminal element of Greater Victoria.”

The news release did not say how the information was used in relation to the alleged criminal offence in Saanich, or what kind of nefarious incident occurred.

The officer’s notes contained addresses in Victoria, Esquimalt, Saanich and the West Shore. All of that personal information related to a police action or investigation and did not include the names or addresses of any witnesses or victims, VicPD said.

Police on Thursday began notifying those who were identified through the personal information that was shared and those living at the impacted addresses.

“The significant breach of privacy that has occurred is unacceptable and on behalf of VicPD, I apologize to everyone impacted,” Victoria Chief Del Manak said in the statement.

The capital city force has asked the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner to open an external investigation into the matter, which VicPD said it will fully support.

“My primary concern at this time is ensuring that the people identified in the notebook are aware their information has been shared, and that they are supported in feeling safe,” Manak said.

Police said each impacted address will be provided information to create a safety plan and to help ensure the safety of their residence.

“However, there is no indication that persons whose information was in the notebook should be concerned about additional criminal activity at this time,” the Thursday release said.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner has also been notified of the incident.

