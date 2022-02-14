A 2019 accident in Langley, knocking out power to the area. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A 2019 accident in Langley, knocking out power to the area. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

B.C. police moving to licence plate readers to check insurance

ICBC offering online insurance renewals starting May 1

The B.C. government is phasing out vehicle validation stickers on licence plates, as the Insurance Corp. of B.C. funds the use of automated plate scanners for police to use on the roads.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced Monday that as B.C. opens up online insurance renewals for ICBC insurance policies expiring May 1 or later, the licence stickers are being phased out. People can do their renewals online starting March 17, as well as update addresses, insured drivers and other information using computers or mobile devices.

ICBC is funding the police equipment for verifying licence plates with a $1 million one-time grant for police forces who are not yet using it. The ministry says this cost will be offset by the elimination of manufacturing and distributing the decals.

Farnworth said the elimination of decals will also cut down on theft of licence plates. The move has already been made in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and the Northwest Territories.

ICBC was forced to move to phone and email renewals during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and since 2019 the corporation has been busy revamping its accident and injury procedures, moving most disputes to an administrative tribunal to cut down on rapidly increasing court costs.

Farnworth said those changes have reduced the average vehicle insurance bill by $490, while increasing payouts to people injured in accidents.

RELATED: Online ICBC renewals ‘not a priority’ in 2019

RELATED: B.C. NDP removes lawyers from most ICBC cases

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsICBC

Previous story
Man arrested after Uber driver assaulted by passenger in Burnaby

Just Posted

Director Angie Quaale and her staff at Well Seasoned, A Gourmet Food Store have navigated the ups and downs of the COVID guidelines. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Working to reduce COVID fatigue

Douglas Park Community Elementary vice-principal Mark Touzeau engaged with students at the school’s breakfast club prior to classes. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Breakfast programs expand in local schools

A Langley man and a Surrey woman were arrested for siphoning gas from trucks in the Gloucester Industrial Park on Friday, Feb. 11. (Langley Advance Times file)
Pair arrested for stealing gas from trucks in Langley’s Gloucester Industrial Park

Police believe the driver of this vehicle is responsible for a hit and run that injured one person in a Langley parking lot altercation on Jan. 19. (RCMP)
One injured in Langley parking lot hit-and-run