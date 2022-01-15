B.C. police still seeking ex-gang leader for 2009 Langley slaying

With one killer’s appeal denied, police are still looking for a second suspect

Conor D’Monte is wanted for murder in the 2009 shooting death of Red Scorpion Kevin Leclair. (Bolo Program)

In the wake of a court decision on the murderer of Kevin LeClair, police are renewing calls for tips to help locate a fugitive ex-gang leader charged in the same killing.

Cory Vallee’s appeal of his first-degree murder conviction was denied on Thursday, Jan. 13 by the B.C. Court of Appeal. Vallee will remain behind bars serving his sentence.

But Conor D’Monte, another U.N. Gang member, remains at large and is wanted for murder in the case. He was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in 2011.

LeClair was gunned down in the parking lot of a Walnut Grove shopping centre on Feb. 6, 2009, by an assailant eventually determiend to be Vallee.

Vallee was apprehended and convicted in 2018.

The attack was part of a gang war between the U.N. Gang and their rivals, the Bacon brothers and the Red Scorpions. LeClair had been an associate of the Bacons.

D’Monte, another senior gang member, is believed to have fled Canada as far back as 2011. In 2019, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, a squad of police that targets gang activity in B.C., announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

At the time, D’Monte was believed to be somewhere in Los Angeles.

D’Monte was the leader of the U.N. Gang starting around 2008, when its previous leader, Clay Roueche, was arrested on drug charges in the United States.

Trials of other gang members showed that under D’Monte’s leadership, the gang began to lose its cohesiveness. After he fled the country, the next leader became a police informant.

The CFSEU is still looking for D’Monte or for any clue as to his whereabouts, and is encouraging the public to come forward with new tips.

“CFSEU-BC will continue to coordinate a collaborative police effort in British Columbia to ensure those involved in criminal organizations and who put lives at risk will be brought before the courts to face justice,” said Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann, chief officer of CFSEU.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

