B.C. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Jeremiah Alexander Smith, who failed to show up for court Feb. 13 in Dawson’s Creek. His vehicle was found abandoned in the Hope area. RCMP photo

Dawson Creek man, wanted in court, sought by B.C. RCMP

33-year-old Jeremiah Alexander Smith’s vehicle found abandoned near Hope

The B.C. RCMP is looking for the public’s help in locating a Dawson Creek man whose vehicle was found abandoned in the Hope area.

Jeremiah Alexander Smith, who is charged with assault and sexual interference with a minor, was last seen in Dawson Creek Feb. 13, an RCMP news release stated. His vehicle, a blue 2008 Dodge Caravan, was found abandoned in the Hope area the next day.

“Mr. Smith failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance on the morning of the 13th,” the release stated. “(He) was reported missing to police by his parents later the same evening.”

According to provincial court documents, Smith is charged with three counts in total: one of sexual interference of a person under 16, one of invitation to sexual touching under 16 and one of sexual assault. The offences allegedly occurred April 30, 2014 in Pouce Coupe, B.C.

Although his whereabouts are unknown, RCMP states he has family on Vancouver Island and may be on his way there.

Smith is described by RCMP as a 33-year-old caucasian male, 198 centimetres (6 feet 6 inches) tall, 84 kilograms (185 lbs) with short brown hair.

Police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.

