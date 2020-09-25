B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

B.C. public health officials reported 98 more cases of COVID-19 Friday, most in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions.

The daily total is down from 148 cases reported Thursday, Sept. 24, and brings the number of active cases in the province to 1,349. Another 3,533 people are under active public health monitoring for identified exposure to known cases and 7,036 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the new cases for Sept. 25, 51 are in Fraser Health, where one additional care home outbreak is reported at Peace Portal Seniors Village. An outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital has been declared over, leaving 10 long-term care or assisted living facilities and four acute-care facilities with active outbreaks.

Vancouver Coastal health region recorded an additional 33 cases, and Vancouver Island has one more for a total of 204 since the pandemic started. Interior Health identified two new cases in the past 24 hours, and Northern Health saw 11 additional cases for a total of 289.

There has been one new COVID-19 related death in the Vancouver Coastal region, for a total of 230 deaths since the pandemic began. There are 62 people in hospital with COVID-19-related conditions, 19 of them in intensive care.

“Our community wellness during COVID-19 is ab out keeping new cases low and manageable, as well as maintaining our important connections with friends, family and neighbours in a way that doesn’t put ourselves or those around us at risk,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said. “With the arrival of the cooler weather, now is the time for all of us to take a step back from connecting in person to staying connected in other, safer ways.”

