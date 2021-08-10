Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. reports 395 new COVID infections as active cases top 3,200

No new deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The province is reporting 395 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (Aug. 10), with no new deaths.

Of those cases, 187 are in Interior Health, 100 are in Fraser Health, 61 are in Vancouver Coastal Health, 31 are in Island Health, 15 are in Northern Health and one is in a person who normally resides outside of Canada. Two cases are epi-linked.

In total, there have been 153,313 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 3,284 currently active. Fifty-seven per cent of active cases are located in Interior Health, where the Central Okanagan region is under a mask mandate and restrictions on gatherings, bars and restaurants to curb the spread of the virus.

There are 71 people in hospital with the virus, 23 of whom are in intensive care or ICU. The death toll from COVID remains at 1,777.

There are currently seven active outbreaks in long-term care facilities: Holyrood Manor, Kin Village West Court (Fraser Health), Nelson Jubilee Manor, Kootenay Street Village, Cottonwoods Care Centre, Brookhaven Care Centre (Interior Health) and Discovery Harbour (Island Health).

Vaccinations are continuing to slowly tick upwards with 82.1 per cent of individuals ages 12 and older having received their first dose and 70.6 per cent having received their second dose. The gap between COVID vaccines has been shortened from 49 days to 28 days, with health officials saying that anyone newly eligible to receive their second dose should get a notification in the coming days, if they have not already.

READ MORE: B.C. shortening gap between 1st and 2nd COVID vaccine doses to 28 days

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
No person had ‘fairer hearing,’ government lawyer tells Meng Wanzhou extradition case
Next story
Feds pledge $83M for residential school searches, $20M for monument honouring children

Just Posted

Langley Minor Hockey Association (LMHA) is collecting goalie gear for young players, looking for donations of equipment sized to outfit U11 goaltenders. (LMHA graphic)
Langley Minor Hockey needs ‘gently used’ goalie gear

Langley Thunder’s Kanen Hunter (seen in action against the Port Coquitlam Saints on July 27), had three goals and five points but his team lost 11-6 to the Coquitlam Adanacs in game one of the BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League Mainland Division playoffs on August 8. (Damon James/Langley Events Centre)
Adanacs down Langley Thunder

Those ages 19 and over enjoyed beverages while they waded in the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience’s wave pool in the summer of 2019. (Aldergrove Star files)
Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience announces return of Sip n’ Dip events in Aldergrove

Despite feeling like she was ‘hit by a train’ Langley’s Georgia Ellenwood managed a personal best in the high jump at the Tokyo games on Aug. 4. (Daniel Lea/CSM)
A gritty performance by Langley’s Georgia Ellenwood at the Tokyo Olympics