B.C. residents are Canada’s top drinkers, but few know it can cause cancer: Fraser Health

25 per cent of people don’t know that drinking alcohol increases the chance of getting cancer later in life

Did you know regular, heavy drinking could lead to a higher chance of cancer after 50?

If you didn’t, you’re not alone – and that has Fraser Health worried.

Medical health officer Dr. Ingrid Tyler said 25 per cent of people don’t know that drinking alcohol increases the chance of getting cancer later in life.

“It’s becoming an increasingly concerning health issue that people are consuming large amounts of alcohol,” Tyler said.

“British Columbia consumes more alcohol than any other Canadian province, above national average,” she said.

That lead to 450 preventable cancer deaths in B.C. last year, 250 of which were in Fraser Health’s region. Canada-wide, about 3,000 people died due to preventable cancers caused by drinking.

Tyler said that could be because although there is a lot of awareness about some of the short-term risks of excessive drinking, longterm risks have not made it into the discourse.

“People are largely aware of the acute risks, about drinking and driving and drinking durin pregnancy,” she said.

“But an inquiry in Fraser Health showed that people are less commonly aware of the chronic disease risks.”

Those risks, Tyler said, are significant. Alcohol consumption has been linked to a variety of cancers, including oral, larynx, stomach, liver and breast cancers.

But how much can you safely drink?

“There are studies that show no amount of alchohol is safe,” Tyler said.

“But the most up to date guidelines around drinking… from the UK… they suggest that six standard drinks a week is a reasonable risk.”

Part of the issue, Tyler said, is that a drink you get at a bar is usually much bigger than the “standard.”

For example, researchers consider one “standard” wine to be just 2.6 oz – much smaller, Tyler said, than the six or nine ounces many restaurants serve.

A standard sized beer is just 250 millilitres, and that’s at four per cent. If your beer is 4.5 per cent, then it’s just 218 millilitres to a standard drink. For hard alcohol, one drink should be just 25 millilitres – just under one ounce.

But if that all sounds daunting, Tyler said Fraser Health has a few tips: try to have more alcohol-free days, choose non-alcoholic drinks and refuse drinks when it’s appropriate.

