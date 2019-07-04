(PIXNIO)

B.C. river unsafe for crews after slide but blocked fish could be moved: DFO

Fish were blocked after the slide happened around June 21 or 22 in a remote area near Big Bar

Salmon blocked from migrating upstream to spawning grounds could be trapped and trucked above an obstruction following a rock slide in British Columbia’s Fraser River, a spokeswoman for Fisheries and Oceans Canada said Wednesday.

Bonnie Antcliffe said data from an acoustic monitoring device installed upstream from the rocks suggest about 700 fish, mostly chinook and some sockeye, have passed through.

Fish were blocked after the slide happened around June 21 or 22 in a remote area near Big Bar, northwest of Kamloops.

A second acoustic device is expected to be installed on Thursday while other options are being explored to save the fish, Antcliffe told a conference call.

“What we don’t know is how many fish we would expect to migrate through at this time of year,” she said. “The water is very turbid and you cannot see the fish in the water, and until further acoustic monitoring devices are on the downstream side, it will be difficult to tell.”

Technical staff and engineers are monitoring the area by helicopter because it’s unsafe for crews to do any work in the remote area, Antcliffe said.

An incident command post has been set up in Lillooet, with representatives from First Nations and the federal and provincial governments.

Jennifer Davis, provincial director of fish and aquatic habitat for B.C.’s Forests Ministry, said the safety of crews is the main consideration, followed by addressing the passage of fish and finding a solution to move them, if necessary.

“This is a very dangerous site,” she said. “It’s prone to rocks falling anyway and it’s got fast-moving water to begin with, which has been amplified through this side event, so there is a very high human safety concern that’s number one.”

The slide narrowed an already tight spot and created more debris in the river, along with a five-metre waterfall, Davis said.

Jennifer Naner, director of salmon management for the Fisheries Department, said while chinook numbers have been better than in the last two years they are lower than historic figures.

“We still have conservation concerns for this stock, even before this slide.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended after pushing student, telling him he could get ‘aggressive’
Next story
Owner of illegal North Vancouver hostel loses bid for human rights complaint

Just Posted

Aldergrove pioneer celebrates 100 years and community legacy

Long-time volunteer Elsie Beggs invites public to birthday party of the century

216th interchange opening delayed until 2020

The project was originally to have been finished by this fall

Langley City condo owners hold social experiment

A group of residents in The Benjamin want to bring back the human connection

Langley kids work out with track star

Team Canada competitor Baneet Bains aims to ‘inspire’ young athletes

Reprieve for Langley continuing education program

Last-minute deal will allow night school to carry on

Abducted B.C. toddler found in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

Fraser Valley woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Official says it looks like the Calgary man was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the car wash

B.C. woman files human rights complaint alleging racial discrimination by former boss

Christine Lado, who is black, claims her supervisor gave South Asian employees preferential treatment

2 teens arrested after West Vancouver cops assaulted in ‘violent’ Canada Day crowd

A police office was punched, the department says

6.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion

Vancouver group warns against rise in dog thefts across Lower Mainland

Susan Patterson said dogs are being sold for cash or sent to other provinces

PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

The municipality has appealed to residents to cut down water usage

Most Read