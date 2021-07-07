New daily cases of COVID-19 in B.C., seven-day moving average to July 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

New daily cases of COVID-19 in B.C., seven-day moving average to July 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s COVID-19 cases creep back up, 59 on Wednesday

7-day average for new cases remains below 50

B.C. recorded 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection Wednesday, a slight rise since daily positive tests fell to as low as 20 on Monday.

There are 624 active infections province-wide, with 86 people in hospital for coronavirus-related conditions, down one from Tuesday and 20 in intensive care, down from 22 in the past 24 hours. There were no new deaths reported for that period.

The new and active cases by region for July 7 are:

• 20 new cases in Fraser Health, 177 active

• 13 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 230 active

• 17 new cases in Interior Health, 163 active

• two new cases in Northern Health, 28 active

• three new cases in Island Health, 15 active

• four new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 11 active

B.C.’s vaccination program has delivered 5.4 million doses since December 2020, with 78.2 per cent of eligible people age 12 and over having received at least one dose and 38.2 per cent having had two doses.

RELATED: Tokyo Olympics likely to open with COVID-19 spectator ban

RELATED: Calgary Stampede music venue to require vaccination proof

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Abbotsford killer’s parole eligibility set at 16 years
Next story
SPCA personnel going behind evacuation lines in Lytton to rescue pets and livestock

Just Posted

The Fraser Valley has reached storage capacity for donation items in support of Lytton fire victims, they announced July 7, 2021. However, they still encourage those who can, to donate to the GoFundMe fundraiser. (The Fraser Valley/Facebook)
Fraser Valley tourism group encourages monetary donations for Lytton fire victims

Langley Meals on Wheels new Aldergrove Neighbourhood Hub will be at the former Aldergrove Fire Hall and Milsean Coffee Shop at 2900 272nd Street. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Aldergrove can have their say in what new neighbourhood hub building will be called

Langley RCMP say they've had a significant number of local child pornography investigations recently.
Investigation into Seyem’ businesses sparked by claim of $4 million fraud

Catcher Sophia Borton slid into second in an extra innings battle against the Tri-City Titans. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Xtreme battle on the ball field