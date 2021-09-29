More than 40 people were vaccinated on Sept. 8 at a pop-up vaccination clinic located in the Coast Mountain College parking lot in Prince Rupert. (Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospital cases rise again Wednesday

Now 340 in hospital, up 24 since Tuesday, 11 more deaths

B.C. public health teams reported 813 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with 11 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There are 340 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Sept. 29, up from 316 over 24 hours, and 146 in critical care, up five since Tuesday.

Booster third doses of vaccine are now being offered to people with severely compromised immune systems, and will be delivered to seniors in care facilities in October. Those seniors were the top priority when vaccination began in B.C. late in 2020.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

