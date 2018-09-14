Delegates vote on resolutions at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention. (UBCM)

B.C.’s local politicians vote to keep fossil fuel efforts local

UBCM endorses electric cars, not writing to oil companies

Writing letters to demand compensation from Russian energy giant Gazprom isn’t the best way to adapt to a changing climate in B.C.

That was the majority view of delegates at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention Friday, as they passed judgment on a series of climate-related resolutions from communities around the province.

A Victoria motion for the UBCM to write to 20 international fossil fuel companies was narrowly defeated, after a brief debate over human influence on climate change.

Highlands Mayor Ken Williams argued that it’s not fair for B.C. residents to pay a carbon tax while Gazprom and other oil and gas companies don’t help pay for the effects of rising temperatures and sea levels.

Rob Fraser, mayor of Taylor, said oil and gas is the industry that pays for schools and hospitals in his northeast B.C. region, and fossil fuels power much of the economy.

“Who’s next?,” Taylor asked. “Is it the transportation industry? Is it the agriculture industry?”

North Cowichan Coun. Al Siebring renewed his annual argument that these kinds of international gestures erode the credibility of the UBCM in areas where they have real influence with the B.C. government.

A Richmond resolution to increase the low-carbon component of gasoline to 20 per cent was also defeated. Metchosin Mayor John Ranns called it “short-sighted to see a whole bunch of agricultural land converted to produce fuel” as has been done with corn ethanol in the U.S.

RELATED: B.C. increases electric vehicle incentives

Delegates endorsed a Port Moody resolution to call on the province to “take the lead in North America” and expand its electric vehicle subsidies, and another Richmond motion to increase requirements for zero emission vehicles.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hurricane Center: Florence makes landfall in N. Carolina
Next story
Ghomeshi reflects on fallout from trial in The New York Review of Books

Just Posted

Popular Langley Wine Fest takes break for mall renovations

Langley Central Rotary Club will hold its 29th annual fundraising wine-tasting event next year.

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Glorious Organics takes a co-operative approach to farming in Langley

Aldergrove farming collective blazed the trail for organic food production in British Columbia

VIDEO: Influx of cats leaves Langley shelter desperate for foster families

CARES 15th annual walkathon still managed to raise more than $10,000, despite rainy weather.

CAREER FAIR: Black Press Media Extreme Career Fair hosts 110 employers in Cloverdale

Don’t miss an opportunity to get hired with Black Press Extreme Career Fair

Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Police ask Alberta residents to keep eye out for South Surrey murder suspect

Investigators believe Brandon Teixeira is still in Lower Mainland

B.C. teacher suspended for suggesting student would be a ‘good prostitute’

Peace River South teacher Gadagboe Koffie Assigbe was teaching social studies in the region

B.C.’s local politicians vote to keep fossil fuel efforts local

UBCM endorses electric cars, not writing to oil companies

Ghomeshi reflects on fallout from trial in The New York Review of Books

Essay marks the first time Ghomeshi has addressed the trial publicly

Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort pleads guilty

Deal requires him to co-operate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation

Supreme Court sides with Rogers in illegal movie downloading case

9-0 decision could end up saving Rogers and other internet providers many thousands of dollars

Crews on Haida Gwaii place booms, monitor air quality around grounded barge

Council of the Haida Nation has provided an update on efforts to assess and salvage the barge

Police recover some of the stolen wigs intended for children with cancer

Vancouver police say no arrests have been made at this time, still hope to recover rest of the wigs

Most Read