B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, deputy minister Stephen Brown and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature for briefing on coronavirus pandemic projections, June 4, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. has recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases in the three days up to June 15, with no new health care or community outbreaks and no additional deaths since the last report June 12.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said one coronavirus outbreak at the South Granville Park Lodge in Vancouver has been declared over, leaving four active outbreaks at B.C. long-term care facilities. Alberta health authorities have also declared the Kearl Lake oilsands plant and mine in northern Alberta to be virus-free, after two incubation periods with no new positive tests.

Province-wide there are 182 active cases in B.C., with only 13 being treated in hospital.

