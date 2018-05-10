Multiple RCMP officers were on scene in the block of Donaldson Drive off Central Avenue around 5 p.m. on Thursday. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed to Grand Forks

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has deployed investigators to B.C. city

B.C.’s police watchdog has been deployed to Grand Forks following an earlier police incident that left a block of Donaldson Street closed Thursday.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) said original details suggested an police-related incident had happened in Kelowna, but upon further investigation were able to confirm the incident happened in Grand Forks.

The IIO investigates officer-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm.

At about 5:30 p.m., more than five RCMP officers were on scene at Donaldson Drive and Highway 3.

Police had cordoned off a stretch of Donaldson Drive with police tape and were asking residents to stay away from the area.

Officers on scene would not speak on details around what was happening or why the area was cordoned off.

The Grand Forks Gazette has reached out to RCMP for more details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
