The University of British Columbia has launched a 13-week COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students and a select group of people living and working on campus. A file photo of a rapid test ket is shown here. PHOTO BY FRANK GUNN/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The University of British Columbia has launched a 13-week COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students and a select group of people living and working on campus. A file photo of a rapid test ket is shown here. PHOTO BY FRANK GUNN/THE CANADIAN PRESS

B.C.’s rural schools first for COVID-19 rapid testing for students

Schools already screening staff, administrators for infection

B.C. public health teams are expanding the use of rapid antigen tests for students with symptoms of COVID-19, starting with rural and remote schools.

More than 200,000 rapid test kits were shipped to B.C. schools in mid-January for screening of teachers, staff and administrators, as shipments of the tests began arriving from Health Canada. Another 300,000 tests have been allocated for screening students, Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said Tuesday.

School districts will distribute the five-pack test kits for families of students who reside in rural and remote regions of B.C. “This will ensure that communities that are further away from regional testing facilities have access to tests. In the second phase of distribution, tests will be shipped for students aged five to 11 in school districts within the Northern and Interior health authorities,” the ministry said in a statement Feb. 1.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Protesters mark 34th anniversary of court decision that ruled against Canadian abortion law
Next story
Humble B.C. senior who ripped mask off Walmart robber downplays her bravery

Just Posted

Nadja Moritz, Marcel Sachse and daughter Lily Sachse-Moritz live at Pinch of Soil Farm in South Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Ideas that make Langley farms more sustainable could get some green

Ernie Jantzen, founder of Clothes2U is a retired marketing professional. He has organized multiple clothing drives in Surrey, Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Langley since 2002. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove man hopes to expand his non profit

Metro Vancouver’s board of directors voted Friday (Jan. 28) to send a proposal to develop South Campbell Heights lands for employment back to Metro staff for discussion of concerns that have been raised. (File photo/City of Surrey graphic)
Disappointment, elation, as South Campbell Heights proposal paused by Metro board

Langley – Aldergrove Conservative MP Tako Van Popta posted a photo of himself with three participants in the ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 30. (Facebook image)
Langley – Aldergrove MP Tako Van Popta backs ‘Freedom Convoy’