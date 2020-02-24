B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce B.C.’s seventh case of novel coronavirus at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 24, 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

B.C.’s seventh case of novel coronavirus is recovering at home in the Fraser Health region, after health authorities spent the weekend following up his contacts since he contracted the virus from a woman diagnosed last week.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday the latest case was in “close contact” with the woman identified as B.C.’s sixth case last week after she returned home from Iran.

“This is a man in his 40s who is also in the Fraser Health region,” Henry told reporters at the B.C. legislature Monday. “He had onset of symptoms prior to the case six diagnosis, so we’ve been working diligently over the weekend with Fraser Health to identify anybody that he came into contact with prior to going into isolation last week.”

more to come…

