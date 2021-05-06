(StudentAid BC)

B.C. says student loan websites back up after hike with no private data leaked

Hack happened late Sunday night

The province said that two student loan websites are back up and that there was no leak of personal information.

In a statement Thursday (May 6), the advanced education ministry said “we can confirm no private data was compromised.”

Two websites, StudentAidBC and LearnLive BC were pulled down after a hack late on Sunday night and remained down until Thursday.

“StudentAid BC can confirm that no personal information was accessed or compromised as a result of the incident. Students should be assured that their personal information is safe and secure, and they can now securely login into their dashboard accounts,” a message on the StudentAid BC website reads.

“The StudentAid BC website outage did not result in delayed payments to students. If students have an issue with their payment, they should contact the National Student Loans Service Centre.”

READ MORE: B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

