An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News

B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

B.C. has set two new records for daily COVID-19 cases, just a few short days after breaking another record.

The province is reporting a total of 2,090 cases between April 1 and 3, according to a joint statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Dix Saturday (April 3). Broken down, it was 1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3.

This comes just a few days after B.C. hit a record high number of cases on Wednesday, with 1,031.

RELATED: B.C. hits record high of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, March 31, 2021

However, the statement says “some data are not available over the long weekend, including data on variants and hospitalizations.” The release doesn’t mention if there were any deaths over the last two reporting periods.

There are 90 people are in intensive care, but the statement also doesn’t mention how many active cases there are in the province.

Of the 2,090 cases, 709 were in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,052 were in Fraser Health, 147 were in Island Health, 149 were in Interior Health and 33 were in Northern Health.

Meantime, 856,801 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered in B.C., and 87,455 of which are second doses.

In partnership with the BC Pharmacy Association, the province is expanding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine program for people aged 55 to 65. By the end of next week, it will expand to communities such as Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Parksville, Prince George, Quesnel, Terrace, Vernon and Victoria.

Henry and Dix also remind B.C. residents to not travel this long weekend.

“Consider day trips only or staying overnight in a local campground or hotelm” the statement reads. “We have seen too many cases of people travelling outside their health authority region and not using their layers of protection, leading to outbreaks and clusters in their home community.

“These outbreaks are avoidable, and right now we must stay within our local region – for the safety of your community and for others.”

READ MORE: B.C.’s top doctor urges close contacts of COVID-19 cases to ‘stay away from others’, April 2, 2021


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
California office shooting that killed 4 wasn’t random, police say

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Aldergrove poem writer laments the loss of the Canada she once knew

COVID, gender identity, church services, and more covered in local woman’s poem

Allan Craig shared this picture of life of the water in North Langley, in the float home community at the north end of 208th Street, near Derby Reach. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Living on the water

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

BC Pharmacy Association will provide an updated online map and listing of pharmacies that are approved to provide the COVID-19 vaccination currently available for people between the ages of 55 and 65. (Screengrab)
More Langley pharmacies added to vaccination list

Additional drug stores are now providing the AstraZeneca vaccine to locals ages 55 to 65

Noel Booth Elementary students and staff have been informed of a few COVID-19 exposures in the past year of the pandemic, including two issued by the Langley School District this weekend. (Google photo)
Second COVID exposure alert in as many days for Langley elementary

Fraser Health and school district both issue notifications to the school’s staff and families

Cloverdale – Langley City MP Tamara Jansen took a swipe at the prime minister over a 200 incident during a debate on gender violence (file)
VIDEO: Jansen invokes 2000 Trudeau encounter with reporter during gender violence debate

Claoverdale Langley City MP also said violent porn is a ‘root cause’ of geneder-based violence

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

Hundreds of people march along Yale Road near Hodgins Avenue during the Fraser Valley Freedom Rally on Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Hundreds rally in Fraser Valley in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Large group of unmasked protesters from Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley gathered for FV Freedom Rally

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)
B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner refused to restrict indoor dining service Friday and was ordered by health officials to close

Individuals in Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health Authority regions could soon be provided with a free TransLink shuttle service to COVID-19 vaccination sites. (Black Press Media/Lauren Collins)
TransLink devotes 10 buses to use as free COVID-19 vaccination site shuttles

‘If you know of a group of individuals who are having trouble accessing their clinics, we want to hear from you,’ says interim CEO

A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
North Vancouver residents to hold drive-thru vigil after stabbings at library

Residents can use flashlights and battery-powered candles while in their vehicles at Lynn Canyon park

BC Search and Rescue Association president Chris Kelly says 79 groups that respond to calls have been pushed to the limit during the pandemic. (Black Press Media files) The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

Groups have been deployed 1,959 times since last April, 10 people have died in avalanches

Most Read