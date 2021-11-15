B.C. STORM: Evacuation order for seven Chilliwack properties

City of Chilliwack declares ‘state of local emergency’ in the wake of flooding

City of Chilliwack release said properties on Yale Road and Chartwell Drive evacuating. (City of Chilliwack)

An evacuation order was issued for seven properties in Chilliwack.

“The City of Chilliwack has declared a state of local emergency as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday, November 15 due to risks associated with flooding.

“An evacuation order has been issued for several properties in the areas of the 47000 block of Yale Road and the 47000 block of Chartwell Drive.”

In Chilliwack on Monday schools were closed, roads washed out, evacuation orders issued.

The evacuation order is for the following properties:

47527 Yale Road

47511 Yale Road

47505 Yale Road

47517 Yale Road

47535 Chartwell Drive

47539 Chartwell Drive

47543 Chartwell Drive

Affected residents have been notified by officials and should leave the area immediately. They’re urged to collect critical items such as medicine, ID, wallet and keys if they are immediately available, and shut off gas and electrical appliances other than refrigerators and freezers. Evacuated residents have been provided with a phone number to call if they need assistance.

Evacuees should register at the Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre at 46363 Yale Road. Residents can find directions to the centre from their location here.

Updates here and at chilliwack.com/FloodWatch as details become available.

