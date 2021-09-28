A sign is shown at the entrance to Eden blockade in the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew, B.C. on Tuesday, May, 11, 2021.�� THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne

A sign is shown at the entrance to Eden blockade in the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew, B.C. on Tuesday, May, 11, 2021.�� THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne

B.C. Supreme Court denies application to extend Fairy Creek injunction

The injuction is set to expire at 4:00 pm, Tuesday Sept. 28

Logging company Teal Jones’ application to extend an injunction against old-growth logging blockades at Fairy Creek has been denied by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

“The factors weighing in favour of extension do not outweigh the public interest in protecting the Court from the risk of further depreciation of its reputation. It is not just and equitable in all the circumstances of the case to make the order sought,” Justice Douglas Thompson wrote in his decision.

Over 1,000 protesters have been arrested at Fairy Creek since the injunction was imposed six months ago.

Thompson’s decision means the injunction ends at 4 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 28).

More to come…

