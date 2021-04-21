A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)

B.C. teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired for checking out, to a student, a graphic novel that contained images of nudity, sex and drug use.

Matthew Lettington was fired in December 2019, but a consent resolution agreement wasn’t published until Wednesday, April 21, by the B.C. government. The discipline was agreed upon March 31 by Lettington and the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

Lettington, as teacher-librarian, was responsible for selecting and purchasing books for the library at a high school in School District 68.

A parent had complained about the graphic novel My New York Diary in 2018, and the school principal met with Lettington, who “agreed the book was not suitable for all students in the school.” Prior to that, in 2017, he had purchased the graphic novel La Lesbienne Invisible and set it on a pile of books to be reviewed for their suitability. In 2019, one of Lettington’s colleagues “inadvertently” placed La Lesbienne Invisible on the library shelves and Lettington checked it out to a Grade 8 student, whose parent complained to the school principal. Seven months later, the school district fired Lettington.

The B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation reprimanded Lettington, saying he “failed to exercise the due care and attention expected of an educator.”

Lettington had been disciplined and suspended by the school district on two prior occasions and had previously admitted to engaging in professional misconduct including “inappropriate interactions and communications with students” and “making inappropriate comments to students and engaging in non-sexual boundary violations.”

RELATED: Nanaimo teacher reprimanded for professional misconduct

RELATED: Nanaimo teacher suspended for inappropriate dealings with students


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. girl’s wish granted as her cat came back, two years later
Next story
Bloc Québécois MP apologizes for taking nude photo of Liberal MP William Amos

Just Posted

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman’s riding includes Aldergrove. (Black Press Media files)
‘The budget B.C. was hoping for is not there’: Aldergrove’s MLA

Liberal MLA Bruce Banman said new provincial budget has little for residents

Langley educators have started to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. (File photo)
All eligible educators to be vaccinated by Sunday, says Langley teachers’ president

Fraser Health informed the district about roll out on Wednesday, superintendent says

Jocelyn Titus is cleaning Fraser Highway in a four-day garbage pick along Fraser Highway. (Jocelyn Titus/Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Four-day cleanup for Earth Day happening along Fraser Highway in Aldergrove

Earth Ninjas are picking litter from April 22 to 25, and residents are encouraged to help

Young Emma, seven months old, held tight to her bag of lily bulbs picked out from Erikson’s Daylily Gardens. (Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Perfect time for planting

When it comes to anything about lilies, Langley’s Pam Erikson is a respected industry expert

The pandemic has kept the 1915 CNR station in Fort Langley closed to the public. But lots of work is going on behind the scenes by volunteers – under the direction of station manager Helen Williams, said Langley Heritage Society director Mark Forsythe, who shared this recent picture. Much has been done to improve interpretation and to preserve the building, model railway, and rail cars, he said, inviting history buffs to join the heritage society athttps://www.langleyheritage.ca/whats-new/ (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Lots of work going on behind scenes of Fort Langley’s heritage train station

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

FILE – RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Very scary’: B.C. travel rules too vague, shouldn’t involve police, civil liberties group says

BCCLA said that speaking with communities could have avoided top-down approach

Ocean Legacy Foundation members conduct a shoreline pollution cleanup in Vancouver. (OLP)
It’s time to end ‘suffocating’ plastic pollution along B.C. shorelines, advocates urge

This Earth Day, Ocean Legacy Foundation is launching a free educational platform to educate the public about plastic pollution

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. university rowing coach ‘deeply sorry’ after complaints

Barney Williams says he’s been committed to ensuring no other member of the roster had a similar experience

Aria Pendak Jefferson cuddles ChiChi, the family cat that ran away two years ago in Ucluelet. The feline was missing until Courtney Johnson and Barry Edge discovered her in the parking lot of the Canadian Princess earlier this month. Aria and her parents were reunited with ChiChi in a parking lot in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
B.C. girl’s wish granted as her cat came back, two years later

Courtenay family reunited with cat that went missing in Ucluelet in 2019

Stu Burgess is operations manager for Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks. (The News files)
Golden Ears park camping to be limited to those in local health region

Fraser Health Authority and Vancouver Coastal Health now considered one region

Thousands have converged in Whonnock Lake Park to enjoy the nice weather. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)
Thousands enjoy B.C. park with warnings about social distancing

Portable toilets installed in anticipation of nice weather

Most Read