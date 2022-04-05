COVID-19 virus. (File photo)

COVID-19 virus. (File photo)

B.C. to end daily COVID case counts, shift to weekly reporting

Weekly reports will begin April 7

On April 7, B.C. will move to report COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths on a weekly basis rather than daily reports that have gone out for the entire pandemic.

The province says this will provide a “more accurate” outlook on COVID trends as the seven-day rolling average is a more reliable indicator of trends than daily reports.

One big change coming to the reports is that the province will move to an automated system for tracking COVID-19 deaths. This means that anyone who dies within a 30-days of a positive PCR test will be considered a COVID death in provincial statistics, regardless of their actual cause of death.

Previously, BC Vital Statistics would take the steps to confirm circumstances around any individual death to determine if it was caused by COVID-19 or other factors before reporting. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that process will still occur, but reported deaths will be updated on a rolling basis. This means that COVID-19 deaths in B.C. will initially be overreported.

Since the Omicron variant fueled the fifth wave in B.C., testing capacity has been limited. The province only reports positive cases recorded on PCR tests, which are extremely limited.

All British Columbians have access to free rapid test kits through their local pharmacies, however, the BCCDC has removed their COVID self-reporting tool, so any positive cases recorded on rapid antigen tests will not be included in case counts.

Hospitalizations and wastewater testing are now seen as the most reliable indicators of COVID-19 transmission in B.C. However, hospitalizations are a lagging indicator.

As of April 4, there were 321 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, 36 of whom were in intensive care.

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8

READ MORE: Everyone 18+ in B.C. can now access free rapid tests

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirus

Previous story
Daycare operator pleads guilty in 2017 death of Baby Mac
Next story
VIDEO: Locals alarmed as sea lions feast on B.C. fish farm

Just Posted

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8

Family and friends have identified Nicholas Ball, 29, as the man murdered in Langley last week. (Facebook)
Family identifies Langley’s latest murder victim

Larry, one of two pot-bellied pigs that are about to go to a new home after they were found roaming stray in Langley last year. (LAPS/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Stray pigs get gussied up for new Langley homes

LFVAS CEO Katie Pearson, left, with society staffers Faith Dew, Taliah McGonigal, and Aboriginal Head Start administrator Lorie McDonald, at the Head Start opening ceremony. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
New Aboriginal Head Start centre to offer childcare to Langley Indigenous children