The bill is aimed at mass-buying software that can purchase large amounts of tickets for live events, then resell them at inflated prices. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

The B.C. government has introduced legislation that seeks to offer more protections for people who buy live-event tickets online or at the box office.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says the Ticket Sales Act will prevent mass-buying software that is able to purchase large amounts of tickets for live events, then resell them at inflated prices.

READ MORE: B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Farnworth says the proposed changes will also regulate how tickets to live cultural, recreational and sporting events are bought and sold in B.C.

He says the law would require clear disclosure of ticket prices, refund guarantees by secondary sellers and declarations by those sellers that they are not the original ticket provider.

The New Democrat government said in its throne speech in February that people in B.C. are frustrated companies can buy large numbers of tickets and sell them at inflated prices.

The government launched a public consultation last year about the current ticket buying and selling process, which received 6,500 responses.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Notley urges senators to trash bill that would ban tankers off B.C. coast
Next story
Woman dies after North Vancouver shooting put her on life support

Just Posted

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada show, Rock the Rink, starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

WATCH: Theatre in the Country presents a plot full of twists and turns

Deathtrap runs from April 4 to 20 at Theatre in the Country.

Woodward calls for new plan to widen Langley’s 208th Street

The Township councillor wants a new developer-paid fund to fill in gaps on the road

Langley School District calls for complete removal of clothing donation bin in Aldergrove

The unattended bin – a ‘hazard’ that sits on North Otter Elementary property

Langley locals write, produce, and star in comedy series

Alyssa Tavares and Stephanie Ross are launching their new web series on Monday, April 8.

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

Woman dies after North Vancouver shooting put her on life support

Homicide investigators say Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen died several days ago

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

Cancer-sniffing dog trainer speaks in Lower Mainland

Woman coming to Langley hoping to start non-profit organization for cancer-sniffing dogs

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

Most Read