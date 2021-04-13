Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. urges people to stay in their neighbourhoods, discourages out-of-household meet-ups

Dr. Bonnie Henry says there should be no travel, even to the next city over

Stay home and stay away from others was the message from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during a COVID-19 briefing on Monday (April 12).

“It’s up to each one of us to do our part,” Henry said as she announced 3,219 new cases and 18 deaths over the weekend, two weeks into a “circuit breaker” that shut down several indoor activities, including dining and group fitness, in an attempt to curb the third wave.

“To get there, there are things we need to do now, and that includes staying home, staying in your immediate neighbourhood as much as possible.”

While there has been a non-essential advisory in place since the fall, Henry doubled down on it Monday.

“If you live in North Vancouver, you should not be travelling to Langley or to Richmond. If you live in the Lower Mainland you should not be travelling to the Island. If you live in Penticton you should not be going to Sun Peaks or Oliver or Kelowna,” she said. “We need to only do those types of travel if it’s essential and nothing more.”

But despite reiterating restrictions, Henry said that people should get outside every day and enjoy the spring weather.

“We know there are things we can do safely and mostly that means doing them outside and keeping our distance and our safety measures in place,” she noted.

“Take your family, take your pet but find some time to go outside and stay small and stay within your household, your work or your school cohort only.”

B.C. gave the green light to meeting up outside with a “trusted 10” a month ago, but on Monday, Henry appeared to urge people to dial it back.

“Seeing a small number of people from outside your household outside is allowed but it needs to be done in a small way – and we are discouraging even that, right now.”

B.C. currently has 368 people in hospital with COVID-19, 121 of them in intensive care, in what Health Minister Adrian Dix called “not a record but it’s getting close to a record.”

READ MORE: B.C. to register people ages 40+ for COVID-19 vaccines in April

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford mother upset city placed wrong headstone on son’s grave

Just Posted

10th-anniversary edition of Cruise for Your Cause will benefit Aldergrove and Langley food banks. (Special to The Star)
Three Langley-area food banks to be visited by convoy delivering donations

10th anniversary edition of Cruise for Your Cause happening Saturday, April 24

Lesley Wells encourages others to donate some time to a cause they believe in, describing her volunteer duties with Langley Meals on Wheels – and specifically their new Community Kitchen program – as a labour of love. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Community kitchen volunteer encourages more to get involved

Langley City’s Lesley Wells describes her contributions as selfish - getting more out than she gives

People have been leaving Post-It note messages for staff at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Langley Events Centre. (Fraser Health Tweet)
LETTER: Langley resident lauds LEC vaccination clinic staff

Local couple impressed with everyone they encountered at the clinic set up in the local hockey arena

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley resident urges patience for all awaiting vaccination

Letter writer also encourages people to show their gratitude to hardworking front-line health staff

Well Seasoned gourmet food store owner Angie Quaale bought and distributed $500 worth of gift cards to a local restaurant last week, after Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the “circuit breaker” shut down of indoor seating at the end of last month. She’s hoping it will spark more people to help local restaurant and pub operators. She’s doing another giveaway starting Monday night. (Jeff Vinnick/Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Gift card purchases aim to boost sales for struggling Langley restaurants

A Langley business owner tries to support fellow food entrepeneurs hit hard by pandemic restrictions

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
1 in 3 young Canadians have given up on owning a home: poll

Data released Monday says 36% of adults younger than 40 have given up on home ownership entirely

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. urges people to stay in their neighbourhoods, discourages out-of-household meet-ups

Dr. Bonnie Henry says there should be no travel, even to the next city over

Looking east at the Cascade Range with the potential Alpine Village site in the foreground. Mt. Archibald rises on the left.
Ambitious all-season mountain resort proposed near Chilliwack

Proponents say Bridal Veil Mountain Resort could cover 11,500 acres bring in $252 million a year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Most Canadians plan to get COVID-19 vaccine, but safety fears drive hesitancy: poll

This comes as confidence in governments is plummeting in provinces being hit hardest by the pandemic

Cemetery staff installed the wrong headstone on the grave of Jima Kiir, even though the headstone’s photo did not match with the photo placed on the grave. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford mother upset city placed wrong headstone on son’s grave

Cemetery staff mix up graves of 2 recently deceased men from South Sudanese community

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox’s legacy of resilience resonates during COVID-19 crisis, says brother

Fred Fox said his brother’s legacy of resilience has taken on renewed resonance as COVID-19 rages on

A youth was arrested following a car crash on Wallace Street on Saturday, April 10. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)
Onlookers laugh and jeer as B.C. teen beaten, then forced to strip and walk home

Police arrest older teen, call video shared on social media ‘disturbing’

Most Read