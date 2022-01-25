Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry described B.C.’s latest COVID-19 analysis and modelling at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 14, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry described B.C.’s latest COVID-19 analysis and modelling at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 14, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. vaccine card order extended to June 30 as Omicron spreads

Youth sports tournaments allowed to resume on Feb. 1

Results on booster vaccines from B.C., the U.S., Japan and South Korea is confirming the effectiveness of third doses of vaccine in preventing infection from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.

Henry announced Jan. 25 that while the spread of infections continues to decline in B.C., the vaccine card for access to restaurants, fitness facilities and other indoor spaces is being extended to June 30, for people aged 12 and older. One restriction being eased is on youth sports tournaments, which can resume effective Feb. 1. Adult tournaments remain prohibited.

Henry reviewed the latest isolation orders Jan. 25, as B.C. approaches the second anniversary of the first confirmed case on Jan. 28, 2020. Double-vaccinated adults and children aged 18 and younger who experience fever, cough and other respiratory symptoms should isolate for five days. For the following five days, if fever and other symptoms subside, people can go to work, school or other activities but should be cautious because they may still shed virus, Henry said. Unvaccinated people with symptoms should isolate for 10 days because they shed more virus.

RELATED: Half of Canadian kids 5-11 not yet vaccinated for COVID-19

RELATED: Canadians must show proof of vaccination to enter U.S.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
StatCan: COVID-19 led to more than half-a-year drop in life expectancy in 2020
Next story
Man arrested in sledgehammer, knife attack on B.C. village staff

Just Posted

RCMP have an area of Willoughby cordoned off after a shooting on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired in Langley suburb Tuesday afternoon

Conceptual drawing of the 152 Street SkyTrain station, on the extension to built from Surrey to Langley. (Image: surreylangleyskytrain.ca)
‘Exciting’ connections between Surrey, Langley with new SkyTrain line, minister says

Supporters cheered on a procession of trucks on Sunday morning, Jan. 23, as they passed through Langley en route to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates. (Langley Advance Times file)
GoFundMe says funds for ‘freedom convoy’ of B.C. truckers opposed to vaccine mandates will be ‘safely held’

Workers on site at the Salishan Place Centre under construction in Fort Langley. Construction is expected to largely conclude by the end of this year. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Salishan Place taking shape in Fort Langley