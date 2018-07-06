B.C. woman facing 77 charges after arrest in Airdrie, Alta.

Search of a car found allegedly stolen goods from Vancouver, Surrey, Coquitlam, Red Deer and Calgary

A Penticton woman is facing a total of 77 charges after she was arrested in Airdrie, Alberta on Tuesday.

Alberta RCMP has charged 26-year-old Stephany Heppner from Penticton with a litany of alleged crimes. That includes charges for reportedly stolen goods with links to everywhere from Calgary and Red Deer in Alberta to Surrey, Vancouver and Coquitlam in B.C.

Police spotted a black Nissan Altima in Airdrie at about 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, with a licence plate matching an owner with a suspended licence. The vehicle was stopped and police found a lone female occupant, who RCMP described as “very nervous” and who produced an apparently fake driver’s licence.

The officer found, through several police checks, that the woman was on probation on charges including personation and fraud.

The vehicle was seized and towed, and the woman was arrested after drugs were discovered inside the vehicle.

A search of the car yielded numerous items including:

  • suspected fentanyl
  • suspected methamphetamine
  • marihuana drug paraphernalia
  • numerous knives
  • a collapsible police baton
  • bear spray
  • break-in tools
  • stolen mail
  • stolen cheques
  • fraudulent government identification
  • hand-written documentation outlining potential fake credit card and bank accounts
  • three laptop computers
  • a portable printer
  • materials to manufacture fake credit cards
  • a smart key programmer.

Heppner was charged with 77 offences and was remanded into custody with a first appearance scheduled for Provincial Court in Airdrie on Thursday.

Those with information about this incident are asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers for instructions).

