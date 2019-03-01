Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

The reasons millennials pull ahead on energy conservation may surprise you. Then again, they may not

Some baby boomers may think they’re superior to millennials when it comes to most aspects of life, but being energy-conscious isn’t one of them, according to BC Hydro.

Turns out, baby boomers use more than double the electricity than millennials, costing them about $500 more each year.

In a report released Friday, BC Hydro points out it’s in part because boomers typically have larger homes, more appliances and luxury amenities.

Roughly 40 per cent live in homes that are 2,000-square-feet or larger. That’s compared to 42 per cent of millennials who live in homes half that size, or less.

READ MORE: Do you leave the heat or the TV on for your pet when you’re not home?

Boomers are also twice as likely to have a swimming pool, and three times more likely to have a hot tub, while being 53 per cent more likely to have a wine or beer fridge, and 60 per cent more likely to have heated floors.

Aside from that, they also have more energy-consuming habits, BC Hydro said, including cooking dinner seven nights a week and still subscribing to cable TV.

“Between the TV, PVR and home theatre system, these items use significantly more electricity than the tablet or laptop that the majority of millennials use to stream shows and movies,” the report said.

The utility suggests using smaller appliances, such as microwaves and toaster ovens, which use 75 per cent less energy than an electric oven. Smart strips can also be used on older electronics to combat the energy used when they are on standby mode.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The lunch that never was: Trump’s North Korea summit falters

Just Posted

Exclusive: Aldergrove residents fear criminals getting ‘braver’

Personal accounts of crime in the community have RCMP cautioning residents to safeguard their goods.

Aldergrove community grapples with theft

According to local police at local meeting, ‘Most of the crime reported is preventable’.

Popular Langley Glow event faces possible cancellation

The ALC has denied permission for the show to run this year.

Mugshot Roundup: Suspect used fake ID in $25,000 bank scam

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in a variety of crimes, including fraud and shoplifting.

Controversial dolls “sold out” at Langley store, may not return

A customer complained about the dolls, which have been criticized as caricatures of black people.

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Richardson nets 4 as Coyotes beat Canucks 5-2

Arizona completes series sweep of Vancouver

Air Canada cuts fourth flight from Penticton to Vancouver

Three daytime flights between Penticton and Vancouver will still be offered.

Victoria MP Murray Rankin will not seek re-election

Rankin latest NDP MP to announce he won’t run for a seat in 2019

RCMP in Merritt, B.C., seek dash-cam video in disappearance of cowboy Ben Tyner

He was last seen Jan. 26

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Horgan says he may ‘run the other way’ if asked about Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Leader jokes about controversial statue during press conference

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

Most Read