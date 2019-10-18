Pastor Leith White (left) and Patrick Curtis of Wolfe Auto Group handed out Citypaks and blankets to Langley’s homeless this week. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Backpacks, blankets distributed to Langley homeless

A local auto dealer teamed with a church to hand out survival supplies

A Langley car dealership partnered with a local church to distribute backpacks and blankets to homeless people as winter approaches.

Wolfe Auto Group supplied the 115 backpacks, which were given out along with blankets on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

“The bags are highly sought after on the street,” said Leith White, pastor at the Friends Langley Vineyard church, which does a lot of outreach to the homeless population in Langley.

The backpacks, dubbed the Citypak, were designed to be durable, provide space of personal items, and contain a poncho that will fit over the wearer and the pack.

The program for backpacks is in its third year in Langley and its fourth in Canada, said Patrick Curtis, head of marketing and sales at Wolfe Auto Group. The backpacks will be handed out in Abbotsford at the end of the month and in New Westminster as well.

The church was also giving away durable blankets, said White.

“We’ve set out to make sure anybody that comes to the Vineyard this winter gets a blanket,” he said.

The goal this year is to be able to give away blankets, socks, and gloves, the three most important items when it comes to keeping dry and warm on the streets. White said they are consistently the most requested items by local homeless people.

Right now, the church is looking into buying socks and gloves in bulk.

