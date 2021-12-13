Bank robber escapes with less than $1,000 in Brookswood heist

Police believe the suspect fled the bank on foot

Langley RCMP are looking for a suspect in a local bank robbery. (Black Press Media files)

A bank robber who held up a Brookswood financial institution with a note got away with less than $1,000 on Friday, Dec. 10, according to Langley RCMP.

The bank robber walked into the RBC branch near the intersection of 200th Street and 40th Avenue at 3:10 p.m., said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

He passed the teller a note and claimed he had a weapon, and was given some cash.

The man is believed to have been on foot. RCMP officers patrolled the area but could not find the suspect.

The man is described as Caucasian, about 5’10” tall, with buzzed hair. He was wearing a blue mask, a black jacket and black pants and blue gloves, and was clean shaven, said Largy.

Anyone with information on the bank robbery can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

BrookswoodCrimeLangley RCMP