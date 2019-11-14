Batten down the hatches: Wet and windy weekend on the way for coastal B.C.

Environment Canada issues special weather warning for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

B.C.’s coast will be seeing heavy rain and strong wind this weekend, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The national weather agency said in its bulletin Thursday that an “atmospheric river” will take aim at northern Vancouver Island and the central coast beginning early Saturday, delivering heavy rain until mid-day Sunday.

In the areas expected to be hit hardest – particularly west Vancouver Island – rainfall amounts in excess of 100 millimetres are likely to fall.

“Mountainous regions further south including the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and the North Shore Mountains will also see significant rainfall, potentially exceeding the rainfall warning criteria of 50 millimetres in 24 hours,” Environment Canada said.

In addition to the heavy rain, strong winds will also accompany the moisture-laden system. In some areas along the shores, wind gusts are forecast to reach 90 kilometres per hour starting Saturday.

High runoff and rising river levels are likely through to Monday, the weather agency said.

Drivers are being urged to use caution while on roads, and those close to larger rivers and streams should watch for for alerts from the BC River Forecast Centre.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts
Next story
South Surrey man and city settle beef over backyard cow

Just Posted

Langley school board chair hopes B.C. vaping changes clear the air

Local schools have found it a challenge to prevent students from vaping, chair says

Langley police investigating stolen boots, credit cards, booze, and beauty products

Anyone with information on these local crimes is asked to contact the non-emergency phone number

Christmas markets galore around Aldergrove this weekend

The holiday season has begun early in Aldergrove and its surrounding areas.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Operation Red Nose B.C. kicks off season in Langley

Volunteer ride service welcomed back into community after two year absence

New Langley City mayor’s gala dedicated to Mom

Val van den Broek partners with Mounties to raise money for women’s health care at Langley hospital

VIDEO: B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

South Surrey man and city settle beef over backyard cow

Asad Syed, who kept a calf on his property last year, met City of Surrey in court Tuesday

Batten down the hatches: Wet and windy weekend on the way for coastal B.C.

Environment Canada issues special weather warning for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

BC Liquor Stores to move fully to paper bags by March

Vancouver Island to be the first to convert to paper bags in November

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

Extreme career fair draws hundreds to Langley Events Centre

Black Press event included more than 60 employers

Port Moody mayor says stayed sex assault charge related to ‘awkward date’

Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015

UBC conference draws fire over speaker from Chinese tech company blacklisted in U.S.

The company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. over links to the repression of China’s Muslim minority

Most Read