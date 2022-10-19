xx

Battery possible cause of house fire in Walnut Grove

No injuries reported in Tuesday night blaze

A lithium battery may have been the cause of a house fire in Walnut Grove on Tuesday night, Oct. 18.

Township of Langley fire crews were called to the 9200-block of 202B Street at 9:50 p.m. and arrived to find light smoke showing.

Assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson said fire fighters mounted an interior attack and were able to contain the blaze to the house garage, where it appeared the fire had originated, in a lithium battery for a dirt bike.

Hewitson called it a “good stop” by the crews.

No one was injured, but two occupants of the house were displaced for the evening due to smoke.

The first-alarm fire drew 17 firefighters from two halls and four fire department vehicles.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

fireLangley Township

