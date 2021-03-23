BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)

BC Ferries is calling on Coast Salish artists interested in designing artwork for the newest member of the Gulf Islands ferry fleet – the Salish Heron.

The Salish Heron, which will begin sailing among the Southern Gulf Islands in 2022, joins three other Salish-Class vessels. The Salish Orca, Salish Eagle and Salish Raven entered service in 2017 and each display the artwork of a different B.C. Coast Salish artist.

Salish Eagle with artwork designed by John Marston from Stz’uminus First Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)

Now, once again, BC Ferries and The First Peoples’ Cultural Council (FPCC) are asking artists to submit portfolios for a chance to design both exterior and interior elements of the Salish Heron. The process will be facilitated by FPCC with a committee of artists and BC Ferries representatives. They will narrow down initial submissions to a shortlist of artists, who will then be commissioned to propose specific design concepts. From there, one artist’s work will be chosen.

“This project raises the profile of Coast Salish artists in B.C. and shares the beauty of their work with an international audience,” said Sarah Pocklington, FPCC arts program manager.

Salish Raven with artwork designed by Thomas Cannell from Musqueam. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)

The deadline for expressions of interest is May 10. Shortlisted artists will be contacted and asked to submit conceptual designs by June 14, and the final selection will take place in late June.

More information on how to apply can be found at fpcc.ca.

