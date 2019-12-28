BC Ferries filling up fast weekend after Christmas

Ferries between Vancouver Island and the mainland are filling up as passengers travel on the weekend after Christmas.

The noon sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen is 100 per cent full with the 1 p.m. sailing 97 per cent full and the 2 p.m. almost 70 per cent full.

Headed to Victoria, the noon sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay is 100 per cent full. The 1 p.m. sailing is 60 per cent full and the 2 p.m. is almost half full.

The 10:15 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point in Nanaimo was cancelled and the 12:45 p.m. sailing is 100 per cent full. The next sailing, at 3:15 p.m., is 60 per cent full and the 5:45 p.m. sailing is 40 per cent full.

From Duke Point to Tsawwassen, the 10:15 a.m. sailing left at 100 per cent full and the 12:45 p.m. sailing is cancelled. The 3:15 p.m. sailing is 65 per cent full and the 5:45 p.m. sailing is 75 per cent full.

BC Ferries said it has cancelled the 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings on the Queen of Alberni due to a mechanical difficulty with the ship’s main engine fuel pump. Customers with reservations will be advised of the cancellation and accommodated on a later sailing where possible. Reservations that are cancelled will have fees fully refunded.

Customers will be loaded on a standby basis in their order of arrival at the terminal after customers with reservations for the scheduled sailing.

From Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay, the noon sailing is nearly full with the 1 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. sailings more than 50 per cent full.

BC Ferries added 171 sailings to its regular schedule over the holidays.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

