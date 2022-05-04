The Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while travelling from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while travelling from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries offers free travel to Ukrainians

Free fares with Ukrainian passport, Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel

BC Ferries is offering free travel to Ukrainians arriving in B.C.

Starting Wednesday (May 4), those with a valid Ukrainian passport and Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel will receive free walk-on or vehicle passage. The free fares can be claimed at the terminal or by calling 1-888-223-3779, ext. 6.

“We have all seen the horror and devastation sweeping over a large part of Ukraine and as a company, we want to do our part in helping displaced Ukrainian citizens reach their final destination here in coastal British Columbia. It’s just the right thing to do,” said BC Ferries director of public affairs, Deborah Marshall, in an email. BC Ferries has assisted about a dozen Ukrainians and expects more following this announcement.

Canadian-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel gives Ukrainians extended temporary citizen status in Canada, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. This includes permission to work, study and stay in Canada until it is safe for them to return home. Applications are open to Ukrainian nationals and family members of any nationality. Recipients are eligible to stay in Canada for up to three years, not the standard six-month visa authorization.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: North Vancouver community gathers in solidarity with Ukraine

READ ALSO: Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferryUkraine

Previous story
Cyclists and pedestrians injured in crashes no longer need to pay costs: ICBC
Next story
Military dealing with gap in search-and-rescue services due to new procurement delay

Just Posted

Werner Klann, owner of Mason Bees Company, was surrounded by local residents, who attended his latest workshop on mason bees. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley welcomes a passionate mason bee lover for informative workshop

Langley City and Langley City Youth have planned a number of activities for the 2022 youth week. For the final day, the City has planned a youth week festival, which will take place on May 7 at Douglas Park. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley municipalities host sports, culture and arts events for Youth Week

One of 40 Porsches following a historic route passed by the historic Porters Bistro building at the intersection of Old Yale Road and 216th Street in Langley on Sunday, May 1. (Graham MacDonell/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Porsches and history prove a good mix

The local Rotary Clubs consider leadership an essential aspect of Rotary. With an aim to help emerging leaders develop their skills, the local clubs are joining hands to organize the seventh annual SASSY awards. The ceremony will be held at the Chief Sepass Theatre on Thursday. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local Rotary Clubs honour youth leaders on Thursday night