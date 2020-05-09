BC Restart Plan includes five stages leading return to in-class learning for province

Current stage includes in-class learning for children of essential workers and vulnerable students

As part of its BC Restart Plan, the province has announced five stages leading to a safe and full return to in-class learning, which is currently being put into practise in the Langley School District.

Joanne Abshire, communications director for the Langley School District, said beginning Monday, May 11, both children of Tier 1 and Tier 2 essential service workers will be provided support at their home school location.

“The District is also planning to provide in-person support for some diverse learners in the coming weeks,” Abshire added.

Teachers and staff continue to support students across the District with remote learning.

“The District sent families a needs assessment survey. The survey asked parents/guardians if they are Tier 2 essential service workers and what their childcare needs are,” Abshire explained. “We have taken the information and are planning to provide support for the next wave of essential service workers who need it for their children while they are working.”

Abshire added that the Langley School district continues to take direction from the Ministry of Education and Provincial Health Office when it comes to a return to in-class instruction.

Gord Stewart, Superintendent of Schools, said in a recent release sent to parents and students that the last six weeks have been difficult for Langley families, students, and teachers as they adapt to a ‘new normal’ in education.

“I have seen firsthand during my visits to our learning hubs just how our students and staff are pivoting, thriving, and enjoying their time together,” Steward said. “I’ve heard stories from staff about the successes and the challenges students and parents are enduring with remote learning.”

Stewart pointed out that the province is currently in Stage Four which includes in-class learning for children of essential service workers and vulnerable students, and remote and online learning for most students.

Education Stages for K-12 Students

Stage 5

Suspend all in-class instruction for all grades and students.

Remote and online learning for all students.

Stage 4 *current stage

In-class learning for children of essential service workers and vulnerable students.

Remote and online learning continues for most students.

Stage 3

In-class learning for students in K to Grade 5 on a part-time basis.

Access to in-class learning as needed for Grades 6 to 12 on a part-time basis.

Remote and online learning continues to be available for students

Stage 2

In-class learning for all students in elementary school (K to Grade 7) on a full-time basis.

In-class learning for secondary students (Grades 8 to 12) on a part-time basis.

Remote and online learning continues to be available for secondary students.

Stage 1

A return to full in-class instruction.

“The province has not outlined set dates for the transition back to in-class learning,” Stewart added. “Our District will continue to take direction from the Ministry of Education and Provincial Health Office and communicate this information as soon as it is available.”

On Monday, the school district announced the school board office is re-opening to the public Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

People can find more information at https:www.sd35.bc.ca.

