Protestors invaded Abbotsford’s Excelsior Hog Farm on April 30 after PETA released a video from an anonymous source six days before. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

BC SPCA says no charges against Abbotsford hog farm

Farm was the target of a video and large protest in April

The BC SPCA says it will not be recommending charges against an Abbotsford hog farm that was the subject of a protest last month.

The protest followed the release of a video that PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) said was shot at the Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road.

PETA claimed the footage was provided to the organization by an anonymous person and that it depicted corpses of dead piglets among live animals, several animals with visual injuries or medical ailments, and adult pigs living in tight conditions.

READ MORE: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from Abbotsford pig farm, SPCA says

READ MORE: Meat The Victims animal rights group invade Abbotsford farm

But Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer with the BC SPCA, said Wednesday that the video presented is “not sufficient evidence” to support the recommendation of charges to Crown counsel.

“The individual who took the video has not come forward, and that is essential, from a legal perspective, in order to investigate further into the video and whether there was any breach of legislation,” she said.

Moriarty said the investigation into the video is now closed.

She said the BC SPCA also conducted a physical inspection of the hog farm, and found no evidence to support charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The video, released April 24, was followed by a protest at the farm on April 30 by the group Meat the Victims.

About 60 activists entered the property, and another 100 or so protested on Harris Road.

Abbotsford Police attended, and one person was arrested, but has not yet been formally charged, said Sgt. Judy Bird on Wednesday. She said the matter is still being investigated.

Excelsior Hog Farm reported to police on March 23 that they had discovered two hidden cameras inside a barn and one on the outside. They had not been placed there by anyone living on the family-run farm.

READ MORE: Hidden cameras discovered on Abbotsford pig farm

The farm’s veterinarian, Josh Waddington, said at the time of the protest that he believed some of the video footage was recorded in a special-care section of the farm where animals under observation and treatment for medical conditions.

– with files from Ben Lypka and Tyler Olsen

@VikkiHopes
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway
Next story
Mozilla exec tells Ottawa big data committee he was ‘shocked’ by what Alexa recorded

Just Posted

Pro players craft course of their dreams and biggest in B.C.

Aldergrove’s newest park Raptors Knoll opens on Saturday atop old landfill

Campaign against Langley hospital parking fees reaches goal of 2,500 signatures

Organzier Gary Hee plans to deliver the document to Victoria next week

Annual hospital gala moved to bigger Langley Events Centre Fieldhouse

Denim dropped for red carpet treatment at Langley Memorial Hospital’s Old Hollywood Gala

BC SPCA says no charges against Abbotsford hog farm

Farm was the target of a video and large protest in April

LTA wins $1.5 million for classrooms in dispute over lack of specialty teachers in Langley

A few resource teachers had double their caseloads of kids needed help

Nepal marks 1st Everest ascent amid debate over permits

Nepal, one of the world’s poorest countries, takes in $300 million each year from climbing

Defence lawyer requests break as blood-soaked clothing shown to courtroom

Vancouver Island father on trial for killing daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

B.C. plans to use cellphone survey results to push for lower fees

The B.C. NDP promised in its throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service

‘No act of reconciliation is too small,’ says B.C. advanced education minister

Support programs for Indigenous students aim to make the transition to post-secondary school easier

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Heavy downpour, strong winds and hail expected between Merritt and Hope

B.C. whale watchers come across rare white orca

Vancouver Island Whale Watch tour spotted the killer whale near Nanaimo on Tuesday

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Most Read