FILE – LifeLabs signage is seen outside of one of the lab’s Toronto locations, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

FILE – LifeLabs signage is seen outside of one of the lab’s Toronto locations, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

BCGEU says fair wages are on the line as LifeLabs workers issue 72-hour strike notice

Some locations will remain open as LifeLabs is an essential service

B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) workers at LifeLabs issued a 72-hour strike notice as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 19).

The union said that the strike notice, which could take effect as early as Friday at 7 p.m., comes after 30 days at the bargaining table and eight days of mediation.

“BCGEU members working for LifeLabs are among the ‘healthcare heroes’ that have pushed themselves to the limit and beyond throughout the pandemic,” said union president Stephanie Smith. The company provides a variety of medical testing services.

According to the BCGEU, the main issue in negotiations is “fair and reasonable wage increases.” The union said that LifeLabs has stalled attempts to keep workers’ wages in line with public sector wages and in line with inflation.

Because LifeLabs is considered an essential service, some locations will remain open during the strike. To see which location are on strike, visit www.lifelabs.bcgeu.ca.

Black Press Media has reached out to LifeLabs.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal Court hearing on Discovery Island fish farm phase-out underway
Next story
Vancouver Islander accused of selling fake ownership in world-renowned Sooke Harbour House

Just Posted

Mike Gee spoke about his son Seamus (pictured) at the Tuesday, Oct. 19 launch of the fundraising campaign for Foundry Langley, a mental health facility for young people. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Fundraising to create mental facility for young people in Langley gets underway

Dolores Peters has signs calling for people to slow down on her 42nd Avenue home. She’s hoping the Township will try traffic calming measures for the street. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Brookswood woman calls for slower traffic on residential road

Diana Olsen captured this trio of deer grazing in a field adjacent to her South Langley home recently, in the area of 206th Street and 22nd Avenue. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Trio spotted frolicking in South Langley field

‘Halloween baby’ Maya McGladdery, posed with Jack Sparrow at the Brinkworth Dungeon in Murrayville. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley’s Brinkworth Dungeon is back, and bigger