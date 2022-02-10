The Nine O’Clock Gun in Stanley Park. (City of Vancouver)

The Nine O’Clock Gun in Stanley Park. (City of Vancouver)

Black powder shortage leads Vancouver to pause firing of Stanley Park’s Nine O’Clock Gun

Long-time supplier closed last fall, Vancouver Park Board said

The iconic Nine O’Clock Gun in Stanley Park will pause firing each day because of a shortage of black powder.

According to the Vancouver Park Board, their long-time supplier shut down last fall and staff were only able to get enough black powder to fire until Thursday (Feb. 10).

“This shortage is not unique to Canada; black powder is in short supply throughout North America and Europe due to supply chain challenges and an overall decrease in manufacturing,” the Park Board said in a statement.

“Staff will continue to explore alternative options in order to resume operation as soon as possible.”

