Police are appealing to the public for any information about the rug, a five-by-eight foot Ikea “Ferle” rug, dark blue in colour. (Ikea image)

Police are appealing to the public for any information about the rug, a five-by-eight foot Ikea “Ferle” rug, dark blue in colour. (Ikea image)

Bloodied rug dropped off at Barriere detachment; RCMP appeal to public for clues

Police received a rug soiled with human blood, but don’t know where it came from or whose blood it is

  • Apr. 1, 2023 5:45 p.m.
  • News

By Kamloops This Week staff

Barriere RCMP say they have confirmed the presence of human blood on a bloodied rug turned in to the detachment.

Police did not say when the rug was turned in.

“Investigators are unsure of where the area rug came from or the circumstances surrounding the blood on it,” according to Cpl. James Grandy, a media relations officer.

Now, police are appealing to the public for any information about the rug, a five-by-eight foot Ikea “Ferle” rug, dark blue in colour.

Grandy said police want to determine the origin of the rug and confirm the well-being of the person or people associated with it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

Kamloops This Week staff

READ MORE: Barriere RCMP launch public survey to develop local policing priorities

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

District of Barriere

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. arena loses Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest

Just Posted

Colton Vandekerkhove grabbed some air Tuesday afternoon, March 21 at Aldergrove Athletic Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
IN OUR VIEW: Spring at long last

Especially given the recent heavy rains and threats of high river levels, one might wonder if the village streets in Fort Langley were actually flooding. But rest assured they did not, said photographer Brigitte Seib. “The picture I took, received many comments on Facebook wondering if there was a film crew or a flood. I probably should have posted the picture on April 1st :). I later posted the additional picture reflecting and advised the village of Fort Langley that all was well… just reflecting on life at the [Fort Langley Community] Hall,” she shared. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Village streets fill with water – or do they?

Vancouver Giants fell behind early Friday night, March 31, and never were able to build any offensive momentum, as the Memorial Cup host Kamloops Blazers came out flying and won Game 1 of the best-of-seven series 8-0. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants shut out by Kamloops Blazers in first game of playoffs

A 2017 clothing drive by local Rotarians brought in an SUV full of clothing for the Gateway of Hope. Rotarians work on various initiatives to help their communities. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley youths invited to apply for Rotary leadership program

Pop-up banner image