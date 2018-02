Police and divers had been looking in the same area for a missing man earlier this month

A body was pulled out of the water on the Victoria waterfront on Tuesday afternoon.

The remains were retrieved near the harbour, at the rowing docks in the Selkirk area off Gorge Road.

Earlier this month, police were working with divers searching the same area for missing man Duncan Pucker.

Police have not yet commented on the discovery.

More to come.