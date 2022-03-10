Ian Tillie was last seen on Thursday, March 3 at the Tim Hortons in the 45800-block of Yale Road in Chilliwack. (RCMP)

Ian Tillie was last seen on Thursday, March 3 at the Tim Hortons in the 45800-block of Yale Road in Chilliwack. (RCMP)

Body of missing 69-year-old Chilliwack man found

‘Very difficult and sad way to end search’ of Ian Tillie, says Chilliwack RCMP

A 69-year-old Chilliwack man who was reported missing on March 4 has been found dead.

Ian Tillie was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 at the Tim Hortons in the 45800-block of Yale Road in Chilliwack.

His body was found near Kipp Avenue and Ashwell Drive in Chilliwack on the morning of Wednesday, March 9, RCMP announced in a March 10 press release.

READ MORE: RCMP ask for public’s help to find missing 69-year-old Chilliwack man

“A very difficult and sad way to end a search and we reach out to his family and friends,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “Chilliwack RCMP Victim Services is engaged.”

While Chilliwack General Investigation Support Team officers continued to pursue leads while Tillie was missing, evidence led police to an area of Kipp Avenue and Ashwell Drive where Chilliwack Search and Rescue located the body around 7:30 a.m.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue their investigations into the events leading up to and cause of the death.

Rail thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsmissing person

Previous story
B.C. MLA slams new Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship

Just Posted

Aldergrove plaza – the former site of the Alder Inn – was the location for Tastes of Our Town. (Aldergrove Star files) Aldergrove plaza – the former site of the Alder Inn – was the location for Tastes of Our Town. (Aldergrove Star files)
LETTER: Council should be doing more to help Aldergrove thrive

Langley RCMP. (Langley Advance Times files)
Armed border jumping suspect Tasered in Langley while fleeing police

Abbotsford Regional Hospital is one of three Fraser Health hospitals about to undergo a facilities master plan project.
Master planning project ahead for three Fraser Health hospitals

A Langley teacher has been disciplined by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation. (Langley Advance Times files) Langley Blacklock Elementary school zone sign, back to school Sept. 2020. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Langley private school teacher disciplined for touching, smelling students