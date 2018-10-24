Body of missing B.C. man Ben Kilmer has been found

Family confirms body of husband and father found last week; Kilmer had been missing since May 16

Ben Kilmer’s family has confirmed on their Facebook page “Find Ben Kilmer” that his body was found on Oct. 17 in a remote area of Duncan.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that our beloved Ben Kilmer was found on October 17, 2018, in a remote are of Duncan, British Columbia,” the statement reads. “Ben is not coming home to us as we had hoped. His death s a shock to all who knew him, and a devastating outcome to a vast and difficult search.”

The 41-year-old father of two was first reported missing on May 16, and his disappearance spurred an Island-wide search.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP also confirmed the news in a release Wednesday morning, stating the remains of Kilmer were found by a hiker, well outside of the original search area.

Authorities have ruled out foul play and say no more details are being released at this time.

A screenshot of the statement put forward by Ben Kilmer’s family (Facebook/Find Ben Kilmer)

His work van was originally found alongside Lake Cowichan Road with its driver-side door open and the engine running, with some blood found in the vehicle.

Dozens of search parties, including members of the Cowichan, Ladysmith, Juan de Fuca, Nanaimo, Salt Spring island and Saanich Peninsula SAR groups combed the area for a week but Kilmer was never found.

Kilmer’s wife, Tonya Kilmer, also released a statement. She said the North Cowichan/ Duncan RCMP came to her door at 9 p.m. on Oct 17, and that she had been hopeful to see them after there had been possible sightings of Kilmer in downtown Victoria. They instead told her that Kilmer’s body had been found at 2 p.m. that day by a someone traveling through a remote area of the Cowichan Valley, near the Chemainus River.

“Now the hardest part comes, with the need for the strongest resilience I will certainly ever know; more waiting, more patience,” Tonya Kilmer wrote. “But 50 years for forever with you is worth the wait. I will be with you again and your children will grow up knowing their daddy as the strong, fierce, tenacious, loving family man that you are.”

Police are expected to release a statement this morning.

More to come.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Meghan Markle rushed through Fiji market filled with royal-watchers

Just Posted

Backup quarterback Tristen Yanciw leads Langley Rams to win over VI

Special teams played a huge role in the win for the Rams

Dark comedy offers challenge to returning Langley actor

A local actor steps back on stage in Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s showing of Arsenic and Old Lace.

Langley artists lauded by country music industry

BC Country Music Association held its 42nd awards Sunday, co-hosted by Langley’s Karen Lee Batten.

Langley election saw upsets, new faces

City and Township saw some shuffling of the chairs on councils.

Langley City Boxing wins fight to continue Clash series

The Langley City Boxing club and Coast Convention management met an agreement to continue Clash

‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun

People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard

Pedestrian dead after crash near Surrey-Delta border

The Surrey man was hit by a pickup truck turning onto Scott Road

Body of missing B.C. man Ben Kilmer has been found

Family confirms body of husband and father found last week; Kilmer had been missing since May 16

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge boy looks for missing arm, Metro Vancouverites may have to pay more for parking and more

Update: Explosive devices sent to Obama, Clintons; CNN evacuated

Investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the home of George Soros

Canadian satellites vulnerable to cyberattack, internal Defence note warns

Satellites vital to Canadian military operations are vulnerable to cyberattack or even a direct missile strike.

Meghan Markle rushed through Fiji market filled with royal-watchers

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day nine of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Willa weakens to tropical depression, still brings rain

Emergency officials said they evacuated more than 4,250 people in coastal towns and set up 58 shelters ahead of the dangerous Category 3 storm.

Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone

The Canadian Coast Guard says it is planning to use three “interim” icebreakers for the next 15 to 20 years as it contends with an aging fleet of vessels.

Most Read