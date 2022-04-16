Border congestion eases at Aldergrove crossing after busy start to Easter

The first day of the Easter long weekend saw a flood of Canadians heading south through the Aldergrove border crossing, with half-kilometre long lineups and waits of up to an hour. By Saturday, congestion had eased, but the waits at Aldergrove were still the longest in B.C. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The first day of the Easter long weekend saw a flood of Canadians heading south through the Aldergrove border crossing into Lynden.

On Friday, April 15, there were lineups as far back as 3B Avenue on 264th Street, the Aldergrove-Bellingham Highway, that stretched half a kilometre, resulting in waits of up to an hour.

By Saturday, congestion had eased, but the waits at Aldergrove were still the longest in B.C.

Evidently anticipating heavy southbound traffic for the first long weekend since COVID restrictions were eased, U.S. Customs and Border Protection opened four lanes for the first day of the Easter holiday at the Lynden crossing.

By mid-Saturday afternoon, with two lanes open, the Aldergrove crossing was reporting wait times of 15 minutes.

It was the longest wait of any B.C. border crossing, with the Abbotsford/Sumas crossing reporting no waits, the Peace Arch and Pacific Highway crossings in Surrey averaging five minutes, and the Point Roberts crossing in Tsawwassen reporting five minute waits.

On the return leg, Aldergrove was reporting northbound travellers were waiting just three minutes, the shortest of any B.C. border crossing.

Updates for southbound travellers can be found online at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website, and the Canada Border Services Agency site.

Wait times at ferries, border crossings and airports were reported to be longer than normal.

B.C. Ferries was still recovering from sailing cancellations and schedule adjustments that resulted after the Queen of Oak Bay had a breakdown on Thursday night, leaving travellers adrift for three hours before tugboats brought the ferry ashore.

As of April 1, fully vaccinated travellers coming into Canada do not need to show a negative COVID test upon entry. However, travellers may still be randomly selected for COVID testing and are required to fill out information on the ArriveCAN app.

The busiest travel days for the Easter long weekend were expected to be Friday and Monday afternoon.

