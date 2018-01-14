Boy, 15, one of three hit in Vancouver shooting

Police believe a man in his 20s was the target of the shooting

Three people have been sent to hospital following a shooting in Vancouver Saturday night.

In a news release, Vancouver Police said they responded to a reports of shots fired near East Broadway and Ontario Street shortly after 9 p.m.

Police found three people injured.

A 15-year-old Coquitlam teenager driving by the area was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe that a man in his 20s, who received life-threatening injuries, was the target of the shooting.

Another man in his 30s was treated for minor injuries and then released.

No one has been arrested and the area is expected to remain blocked off for several hours.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the shooting or have dash cam footage of the area between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday night to call 604-717-2500.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heavy fog blankets B.C.’s south coast
Next story
Crown wants convictions for B.C. pair earlier accused of terror-related crimes

Just Posted

Giants gain ground on Rockets in race for first place

Vancouver Giants centre James Malm continues his knack for big goals

SLIDESHOW: Giants ground Rockets in first-place showdown

Photos from the Vancouver Giants-Kelowna Rockets Western Hockey League clash at the Langley Events Centre

No boutique hotel for Fort Langley

Builder formally withdraws application

VIDEO: Ninja-style training comes to Langley

New fitness gymn inspired by television show

Aldergrove Regional Park starts re-opening areas: PHOTOS

Parks crews cleared debris and fallen trees from parts of the one-square-mile park

UPDATED: Langley team plays two games Saturday in quest for BC title

Langley Curling Centre is hosting the wheelchair curling championships Jan. 12 to 14.

Crown wants convictions for B.C. pair earlier accused of terror-related crimes

Duo had been accused of plotting explosions at in Victoria in 2013

Boy, 15, one of three hit in Vancouver shooting

Police believe a man in his 20s was the target of the shooting

BC snow bike pioneer looks to repeat as X Games gold medalist

Snow bike pioneer Brock Hoyer is hungry to add another Winter X Games gold medal to his arsenal.

Supreme Court case could lead to First Nations role in law-making

The government says more consultation while making laws is too onerous

BC Company donates world’s fastest log car to sell for veterans

The world’s fastest log car will be go to the highest bidder at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona later this month.

Heavy fog blankets B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver, Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island under fog advisory

B.C. woman caught up in Hawaii false missile alarm

Renee Wasylyk was vacationing in Hawaii when she received a message of an incoming missile

Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

Most Read