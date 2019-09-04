The pedestrian bridge above Monday’s accident scene, where a 13-year-old was struck by a vehicle. (Langley Advance Times files)

Boy struck, injured near Langley pedestrian crossing bridge

He suffered internal injuries and required surgery

A young Langley boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck while trying to cross 200th Street beneath a pedestrian bridge.

The collision happened at 11:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The 13-year-old boy tried to cross 200th Street at 68th Avenue.

He was hit by a northbound pickup truck being driven by a 50-year-old Langley man.

The driver remained at the scene, Largy said, and neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the incident.

Although the boy didn’t show any outward signs of injury, he was taken to hospital to be examined.

There, doctors found he had life-threatening internal injuries, and he underwent surgery.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 4 he was reported to be in much better condition, Largy said.

Langley RCMP Victim Services is providing support to those involved.

Police are reminding people about the use of crosswalks.

In this case, the incident took place almost literally underneath a pedestrian bridge that was built to allow people to cross 200th Street safely between the Willowbrook and Langley Meadows areas.

