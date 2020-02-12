Aldergrove appears to be much safer, with half the amount of break-in’s to homes this year, compared to 2019. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Break-and-enter crimes on the decline in Aldergrove: Langley RCMP

A total of three BNEs were reported in the month of January, compared to six in 2019

This year, in Aldergrove, break-and-enter crimes to homes in 2020 are on the decline.

This January, a total of three break-and-enter crimes were reported by residents, according to Langley RCMP’s Comp Stat, which makes use of computer statistics and monthly meetings and crime patterns. This is compared to an average of six break-in’s per month in 2019.

Similarly, January 2019 saw twice the amount of break-and-enters in Aldergrove, six, compared to three this January (2020).

Langley RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman, Aldergrove police liaison, suggests residents concerned about theft to their home or business utilize a free safety audit by police.

Neuman also recommends that homeowners invest in a home alarm system and leave a light on during the hours of night.

To request an audit or report suspicious activity, homeowners can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

